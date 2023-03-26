Police solve burglary case in Baramulla; 2 arrested

On 25 March, Police Post Palhallan received a complaint from one person namely Ishfaq Ahmad Sheikh son of Manzoor Ahmad Sheikh resident of Tantraypora Palhallan, Pattan stating therein that during intervening nights of 24 and 25 March some unknown burglars entered into his residential house and stole copper utensils. In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Pattan and investigation was initiated.

During the course of the investigation, with the help of technical and human resources, the investigating officers zeroed in on some suspects, one among them namely Khursheed Ahmad Waza son of Ghulam Mohd Waza resident of Tantraypora Palhallan confessed that he along with other accomplice identified as Tanveer Ahmad Reshi son of Ghulam Mohd Reshi resident of New Colony Palpora Pattan have committed the theft. Subsequently, accused Tanveer Ahmad was also arrested for his involvement in the commission of crime.