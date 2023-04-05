Woman among three held as police solve 'blind murder case' in Srinagar

Srinagar, April 05: Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday claimed to have cracked the March 15 Tengan blind murder case by arresting three persons in Srinagar district.

Quoting a police spokesperson, GNS reported that a team of Police Station Nowgam,Srinagar made a significant breakthrough in the blind murder case that has been under investigation.

It said that three accused have been identified and arrested on 4 April,2023 , who were involved in the heinous crime. The accused have been identified as Sahil Maqbool Najar, his wife Mehak Sahil, and Waseem Ahmad Sheikh, all residents of Narkara Budgam. These three (3) all are found involved in drug peddling activities as well.