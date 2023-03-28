Police solve theft case in Budgam; 4 accused arrested

Accordingly, a case vide FIR number 13/2023 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Magam and an investigation was initiated. During the course of the investigation, officers with the help of technical evidence zeroed in on one suspect identified as Muzzaffar Ahmad Khatana resident of Peerah Ramban. During sustained questioning, he disclosed that he along with 11 accomplices have stolen iron bars weighing around 93 quintals from Batpora Crossing and have used five vehicles including 4 trucks and a Santro Car in the commission of a crime. He also disclosed that they have sold the stolen property to a scrap dealer at Batote Ramban.

Subsequently, the scrap dealer was arrested in the instant case and the stolen property (93 quintals of iron bars) were recovered. So far four accused persons have been arrested in the case besides, a truck bearing registration number JK14B-1095 used in the commission of crime has also been seized.