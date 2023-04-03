Police solve theft case in Handwara within 24 hrs

A team led by IC PP Magam acting promptly by following leads developed during the investigation and by utilising technical evidence was able to arrest the accused person involved in the commission of the crime within 24 hours. He has been identified as Mohd Maqbool Sheikh resident of Sher Colony Sopore. On his disclosure, stolen property including 16 batteries have been recovered. A vehicle (Maruti-800) bearing registration number JK09-2263 used in the commission of crime has also been seized.

Further investigation is going on to ascertain the involvement of the accused person in other theft cases.