Police solve theft case in Handwara within 24 hrs

Srinagar, Apr 3: Police in Handwara have solved a theft case by arresting an accused person involved in the commission of the crime within 24 hrs and recovering stolen property from his possession.
On 2 April, Police Station Handwara received a complaint “to the effect that some unknown thief/thieves have stolen batteries from Govt. Higher Secondary School Warpora Magam.”
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 71/2023 under relevant sections of law was registered in PS Handwara and an investigation was initiated.
A team led by IC PP Magam acting promptly by following leads developed during the investigation and by utilising technical evidence was able to arrest the accused person involved in the commission of the crime within 24 hours. He has been identified as Mohd Maqbool Sheikh resident of Sher Colony Sopore. On his disclosure, stolen property including 16 batteries have been recovered. A vehicle (Maruti-800) bearing registration number JK09-2263 used in the commission of crime has also been seized.
Further investigation is going on to ascertain the involvement of the accused person in other theft cases.