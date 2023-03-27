Police solve theft case in Shopian, 1 person arrested

Police Station Zainapora received a written complaint today from one person Faroq Ahmad Bhat resident of Niklora stating that his personal mobile phone has been stolen from his hardware shop at Zainapora. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No.20/2023 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Zainapora and an investigation was initiated.

During the course of the investigation, one suspect identified as Rafee Ahmad Sheikh resident of Zainapora was called for questioning in the case and he confessed his involvement in the commission of crime. On his disclosure, stolen mobile phone and a cash amount of ₹41000, which was illegally withdrawn by the accused, through MPay have also been recovered. Subsequently, he was arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.