Police solves hit and run case in Budgam, driver among three arrested for death of scooty rider

Budgam, Dec 04: Police in Budgam have solved a hit and run case by arresting three persons including the driver and the owner of the vehicle who happen to be father-son duo.
A police spokesperson said that on December 01, Police Station Chadoora received an information that a Scooty driven by Ubaid Shafi son of Mohd Shafi Aakhon resident of Namblabal Pampore along with pillion rider namely Huzaib Ahmad Yatoo son of Tariq Ahmad Yatoo resident of Nagam Chadoora was hit by a tipper driven by an unknown driver at Hardpora Chadoora resulting in injuries to the both riders.
Subsequently, the injured persons were shifted to hospital for treatment. However, Ubaid Shafi succumbed to his injuries at SMHS Hospital Srinagar, the spokesperson said.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 195/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Chadoora and investigation was taken up.
During the course of investigation, both the accident-met vehicles were seized in the instant case.
"Meanwhile, one person namely Feroz Ahmed Sheikh son of Mohammad Abdullah Sheikh resident of Gopalpora Wathora appeared before police station Chadoora claiming to be the driver of the tipper at the time of incident. However, during questioning, it came to fore that the actual driver of the tipper at the time of the incident was Zahid Ahmed Gojri son of Ab Rashid Gojri resident of Rawalpora Srinagar who doesn't possess a driving licence, " the spokesperson said.
During further course of investigation, it was also ascertained that Zahid had hatched a conspiracy with his friend Feroz Ahmad in order to save him from legal action owing to his non possession of driving licence.
"Both the actual and the impersonating drivers have been arrested in the instant case, besides the owner of the involved vehicle has also been arrested for allowing his son to drive the vehicle with out having valid driving licence, " the spokesperson said.
The police requested parents not to allow their wards to drive vehicle without possessing a valid driving license.