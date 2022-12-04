Police solves hit and run case in Budgam, driver among three arrested for death of scooty rider

Budgam, Dec 04: Police in Budgam have solved a hit and run case by arresting three persons including the driver and the owner of the vehicle who happen to be father-son duo.

A police spokesperson said that on December 01, Police Station Chadoora received an information that a Scooty driven by Ubaid Shafi son of Mohd Shafi Aakhon resident of Namblabal Pampore along with pillion rider namely Huzaib Ahmad Yatoo son of Tariq Ahmad Yatoo resident of Nagam Chadoora was hit by a tipper driven by an unknown driver at Hardpora Chadoora resulting in injuries to the both riders.

Subsequently, the injured persons were shifted to hospital for treatment. However, Ubaid Shafi succumbed to his injuries at SMHS Hospital Srinagar, the spokesperson said.