Police sub-inspector recruitment cancelled, CBI probe recommended: LG Sinha

Srinagar July 8: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led J&K administration has cancelled the police sub-inspector recruitment and recommended a CBI probe after the recruitment came under scanner.
"JKP Sub-Inspector recruitment has been cancelled & a CBI probe has been recommended into selection process. Culprits will be brought to justice soon. It's a first big step towards securing future of our youth & govt will soon decide future course of action for fresh recruitment, " LG Manoj Sinha wrote in a tweet.
The development comes a month after LG Manoj Sinha ordered a probe into the allegations of irregularities in Sub Inspector (SI) selection process and assured that fresh recruitment would be made after cancellation of earlier process if any irregularity was established. The probe committee was headed by the Additional Chief Secretary.
SIs selection list by Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) was displayed online on June 4. However, several aspirants had raised questions over the list and had described it as “unfair.” Various political parties too had joined the chorus.