Police to bear education expenses of specially-abled girl

Rajouri, Sep 5: Jammu and Kashmir police in Rajouri district has adopted a specially-abled girl for her education expenses and she has been provided admission in an education institute of the region.
Officials of police station Manjakote headed by SHO Abrar Khan have volunteered to bear her education expenses.
As per police, Manjakote Police Station was approached by a woman from village Kalali of tehsil Manjakote who with her eight years old specially-abled daughter informed police regarding a matrimonial dispute.
The complainant informed police about her tale of abandonment by her in-laws including husband who is currently living abroad, officials said.
She expressed her inability to afford and continue her daughter’s education due to financial constraints, police officials added.
On this personnel of police station Manjakote headed by SHO Abrar Khan stepped-in at the first instance and volunteered to support the daughter and took responsibilities for financial requirements to ensure quality education to the specialy abled girl child.
The child, police officials said, has subsequently been admitted in class 1st in a school. The shool Principal also extended his support in terms of free transportation for student beside assistance in free schooling for the child till 10th standard.
The police station Manjakote has also started legal proceedings into the matter to get the matrimonial dispute of family resolved, said officials.