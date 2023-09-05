Police to bear education expenses of specially-abled girl

Officials of police station Manjakote headed by SHO Abrar Khan have volunteered to bear her education expenses.

As per police, Manjakote Police Station was approached by a woman from village Kalali of tehsil Manjakote who with her eight years old specially-abled daughter informed police regarding a matrimonial dispute.

The complainant informed police about her tale of abandonment by her in-laws including husband who is currently living abroad, officials said.