Police warn against circulating fake tweet attributed to Geelani calling for strike on Aug 5, 15

Srinagar Aug 4: Police on Wednesday warned against circulating a fake tweet attributed to senior APHC leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani calling for a strike on August 5 and 15, marking the 2nd anniversary of Article 370 abrogation and Independence Day.

A police spokesperson while quoting Geelani's family sources said the tweet is fake and issued by someone from Pakistan.

"Police is taking action against those who are circulating it to instigate violence. Case FIR under relevant sections of ULA(P)stands registered in Police station Budgam, " Budgam police said, in a tweet.