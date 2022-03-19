Police warn motorists without high security registration plates

Srinagar Mar 19: Authorities on Saturday warned of action against the vehicle owners not affixing High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) on the vehicles.
In a communique issued in this regard, SSP Traffic Rural Kashmir said that a good number of motor vehicles were plying without the HSRPs, in violation of the directions by Supreme Court of India and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in this regard.
As per the SSP Traffic Rural Kashmir, the old plates were easy to tamper with "which can be misused by anti-national elements".
The SSP said that vehicles not affixing the plates were liable for action under section 192(1) and Rs 2000 fine.
The owners have been asked to get the name plates from Mateen Mehraj cell number 7006271977, Mohammad Mohasin 9858469762 and Kundan Singh 7006116953.