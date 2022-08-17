Police warns of legal action if front, rear HSNP not affixed on vehicles

The police also asked people to check from nearest police station credentials of person(s) with whom they enter into any deal regarding sale or purchase of the vehicles including two-wheelers.

“In light of investigations into usage of vehicles for transport by (militants), all owners are requested to install HSNP on both front and rear of vehicles (in all the two wheelers also) as mandated by Motor Vehicles Act,” police said in a statement to GNS. Non-compliance will lead to legal action including seizure of such vehicle, police said in a statement.