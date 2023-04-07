Kashmir

Policeman dies as gun goes off in Kupwara

TARIQUE RAHEEM

Kupwara, Apr 7: A policeman died on Friday after his service rifle went off accidentally in Awoora area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

“The cop was posted at the residence of Bhartiya Janta Party district president Kupwara, Abdul Rehman Lone and during the line of duty his service rifle went off accidentally following which he was shifted to Sub District Hospital (SDH), Kupwara. However, he was declared dead on arrival," an official told Greater Kashmir.

He has been identified as Bikram Sharma of Jammu division.

