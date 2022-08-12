Kashmir

Policeman injured in Bijbehara attack

The injured cop was shifted to a hospital for treatment.
Security forces conduct patrolling after attack by militants (Representative Image)
Security forces conduct patrolling after attack by militants (Representative Image)Photo: Mubashir Khan/GK
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Aug 12: Terrorists on Friday attacked a joint party of police and CRPF in southern Anantnag district, leaving a cop injured.

A police spokesman said the terrorists opened fire on a joint naka of police and CRPF in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag.

“Terrorists fired upon joint naka party of police/CRPF in #Bijbehara area of #Anantnag. In this #terror incident, one police personnel got injured who was immediately evacuated to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off. Search in progress,” he said on Twitter.

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com