Policeman injured in Bijbehara attack

Srinagar, Aug 12: Terrorists on Friday attacked a joint party of police and CRPF in southern Anantnag district, leaving a cop injured.
A police spokesman said the terrorists opened fire on a joint naka of police and CRPF in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag.
“Terrorists fired upon joint naka party of police/CRPF in #Bijbehara area of #Anantnag. In this #terror incident, one police personnel got injured who was immediately evacuated to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off. Search in progress,” he said on Twitter.