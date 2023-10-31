Kashmir

Policeman shot dead in north Kashmir's Baramulla

He was shifted to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival: official
Representational PIc

Srinagar, Oct 31: A policeman was killed in a terrorist attack in the Wailoo area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday, police said.

"Terrorists fired upon one JKP personnel HC Gh Mohd Dar resident of Wailoo Kralpora in #Baramulla at his residence. Shifted to SDH Tangmarg for treatment. Health condition critical," said a police spokesman on X.

However, news agency KNO reported that the cop was shifted to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Quoting Block Medical Officer, Tangmarg, it said that the cop with bullet injuries was brought dead ti the hospital.

Injured Police Personnel #succumbed to his injuries & attained #martyrdom. We pay our rich tributes to the #martyr & stand by his family at this critical juncture. Area has been cordoned off. Search operation going on. @JmuKmrPolice

