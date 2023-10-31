Policeman shot dead in north Kashmir's Baramulla

Srinagar, Oct 31: A policeman was killed in a terrorist attack in the Wailoo area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday, police said.
"Terrorists fired upon one JKP personnel HC Gh Mohd Dar resident of Wailoo Kralpora in #Baramulla at his residence. Shifted to SDH Tangmarg for treatment. Health condition critical," said a police spokesman on X.
However, news agency KNO reported that the cop was shifted to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.
Quoting Block Medical Officer, Tangmarg, it said that the cop with bullet injuries was brought dead ti the hospital.