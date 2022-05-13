Policeman shot at in Pulwama succumbs

Srinagar, May 13: A policeman who was injured in a terrorist attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday died at a hospital, reports said.
Constable Riyaz Ahmad Thoker was fired upon by the terrorists at his residence in the Gudroo area this morning, said a police spokesman.
He said Thoker was injured in the attack following which he was shifted to District Hospital Pulwama where from he was referred to the Army’s 92 Base hospital in Srinagar.
However, he succumbed at the facility, reported news agency GNS.