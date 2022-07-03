Policeman shot at, injured in south Kashmir’s Bijbehara

Kashmir

The injured was shifted to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.
Srinagar, July 03: A policeman was injured in a terrorist attack on Sunday in the Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Quoting a top police officer, news agency GNS reported that militants fired upon a cop in the Bewoora area of Bijbehara.

He recieved a bullet wound in his leg and was subsequently shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where his condition is stated to be stable.

The injured has been identified as Firdous Ahmad. The officer said that the whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

