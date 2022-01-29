Policeman shot dead in south Kashmir’s Anantnag

Srinagar, Jan 29: A policeman was shot dead by militants in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday, reports quoting officials said.
Quoting a police official, news agency GNS reported that Head Constable Ali Mohammad was fired upon by unknown militants in the Hassanpora area of the district, leaving him critically injured.
He was shifted to GMC Anantnag were doctors declared him dead. “He was brought dead,” a doctor at GMC Anantnag said.
The killing comes a day after a cop escaped unhurt in a militant attack in the Batmaloo area of Srinagar.