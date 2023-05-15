Policing gets a friendly face in Baramulla

Srinagar, May 15: Policing has got a friendly face in district Baramulla as the district police authorities have appointed one duty officer in each police station falling under police jurisdiction Baramulla.
The initiative has been taken by Baramulla Police to pave the way for genuine police while remaining accessible to people from all sections of the society.
The initiative is the brain child of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla, Amod Ashok Nagpure who assumed his charge in January this year.
In an exclusive conversation with Greater Kashmir, SSP Baramulla said the duty officer generally is of the rank of Sub Inspector (SI) or Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) who remains available in the concerned police station for the public.
"It helps to keep J&K Police accessible to the general public and address their issues. The duty officers have been appointed as the concerned SHOs cannot single handedly manage it because they visit the field and manage other issues as well," Nagpuri said.
Around 12 police stations fall under the jurisdiction of Baramulla police division and each Police Station has a designated Duty Officer for the public. Earlier, Amod Ashok Nagpure soon after assuming charge as SSP Baramulla in January this year issued a statement that his office will remain open for the people of the district on all working days.
He also emphasized the police officers to work with zeal and professionalism while dealing with all aspects of policing and enhance police public relations besides dealing firmly with anti-national and anti-social elements.
"Our main motive is that people should not lose their hope in the Police. We are working in such a manner that encourages the public to reach out to us and raise their issues which are later resolved genuinely," SSP Baramulla said.
He said that a set up if public friendly policing has been made in Baramulla wherein people directly interact with him (as SSP) and give feedback about the policing.
"Policing is such a job that we cannot make everyone happy but we can satisfy people with good policing. For example if two parties approach Police and one party can be wrong against whom action will be taken and grievance if another party will be addressed. In such cases we cannot make everyone happy but we can do justice with people," Amod Ashok Nagpure said.
He said that appointment of duty officers and positive policing has discouraged "few influential" people who would enjoy their monopoly and discourage a poor man from visiting a Police station.
"We have succeeded in ending the monopoly of influential people which has encouraged people from all backgrounds to visit police stations. This way people still have faith in the Police and our motive is that they should never lose this hope," SSP Baramulla said.