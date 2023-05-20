Political activists, panchayat members join Apni Party

Srinagar, May 20: Many political activists and panchayat members, mostly from the Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday joined Apni Party during an event organised at the party headquarters in Srinagar.
According to a press release, party’s senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, along with other senior leaders, gave a warm welcome to the new entrants and assured them that the party will provide them with ample opportunities to serve the people in their respective areas.
He said, “Apni Party’s core agenda is to foster peace prosperity and the development of Jammu and Kashmir. We are committed to pursue the economic empowerment of the people, and diligently working towards the betterment of the masses. Therefore, I assure you that this party will offer you abundant opportunities to serve the people in your respective areas and the entire leadership will be behind you once you are out there to serve the people.”