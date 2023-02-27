Political activists, workers join Apni Party

Srinagar, Feb 27: “A group of prominent political activists and workers from north Kashmir’s Uri constituency, and some political workers from Srinagar’s Rawalpora joined Apni Party today during an event organized at the party headquarters in Srinagar. Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari greeted the new entrants into the party fold,” a press note said.
The prominent party leaders who were present on the occasion included the party’s Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi, State Convenor Haji Parvez, Provincial President, Kashmir, for the party’s ST Wing Rafiq Balot, District President ST Wing Nazir Ahmad Chachi, and others.
“Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari warmly welcomed the new entrants in the party fold and assured them that they will find a conducive environment in the party and encouragement from the leadership that will enable them to serve the people of their respective areas,” the press note added.