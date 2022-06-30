Political dynasties kept people busy with unachievable goals, emotional slogans for their gains: Altaf Bukhari

“We know it as a matter of fact that these families who have been at the helm of affairs for years and decades have always been exploiting common people to attain power, and once they achieved power, they kept innocent people busy with unrealistic and emotional slogans. They used poor people as cannon fodder for their personal and political gains,” he said.

“These traditional politicians allured you and took your votes promising that they will get self-rule in J&K. Now, you must ask them where is that self-rule? Why don’t they talk about it now? Now we see them tweeting whenever someone is killed. But, what about the killings and massacres that occurred when these traditional politicians were at the helm of affairs?” he added.

“In fact, they meant self-rule for themselves. They have a single-point agenda which is to establish their political dominance and remain in power for several generations. To achieve their goals, they use people as cannon fodder.”