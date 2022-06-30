Political dynasties kept people busy with unachievable goals, emotional slogans for their gains: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar June 30: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari has said that the "dynasty-driven politics has ruined the people of Kashmir as the political families have always kept them busy with emotional slogans and unattainable ambitions to remain in power".
He was addressing a rally at Wachi in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday. The prominent party leaders who were present at the event include Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, Vice President and District President Shopian Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, Vice President Usman Majeed, General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, Provincial President Kashmir Mohammad Ashraf Mir, District Vice President Shopian Advocate Gowhar, Party’s Youth General Secretary & DDC Vice-Chairman Irfan Manhas, Fazal-ud-Din, Tanveer Tak, Haji Ghulam Qadir Bhat, Mohammad Ashraf Wani, Shabir Ahmad, and others.
Bukhari extended his gratitude to the people for their participation in the rally "despite hot and humid temperatures".
Addressing the gathering, Bukhari said that the Apni Party has been formed "to put an end to the political exploitation of the people of Kashmir by dynastic political families".
“We know it as a matter of fact that these families who have been at the helm of affairs for years and decades have always been exploiting common people to attain power, and once they achieved power, they kept innocent people busy with unrealistic and emotional slogans. They used poor people as cannon fodder for their personal and political gains,” he said.
“These traditional politicians allured you and took your votes promising that they will get self-rule in J&K. Now, you must ask them where is that self-rule? Why don’t they talk about it now? Now we see them tweeting whenever someone is killed. But, what about the killings and massacres that occurred when these traditional politicians were at the helm of affairs?” he added.
“In fact, they meant self-rule for themselves. They have a single-point agenda which is to establish their political dominance and remain in power for several generations. To achieve their goals, they use people as cannon fodder.”
Bukhari said, “Unlike, these typical political parties and their leaders, we do not try to sell some unachievable narrative to the people. We cannot mislead the innocent masses and risk their lives". "We are focusing on what we believe is achievable. We want sustained peace, permanent prosperity, and the development of Jammu and Kashmir because we strongly believe that the people of this region deserve the same. Why should our youth continue to grapple with poverty, unemployment, inflation, and so on? Our youth deserve a respectable life and a promising future,” he said.
He said that Apni Party "will continue to work for the empowerment of the people" adding the party "will make every effort to ensure political and economic empowerment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”