Political leaders condemn civilian’s killing in Anantnag

Srinagar, May 29: Senior political leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Syed Altaf Bukhari and Devender Singh Rana have strongly condemned the killing of a civilian, Deepu of Udhampur, by terrorists in Anantnag today.
Chairman Democratic Azad Party , Ghulam Nabi Azad, tweeted, “Strongly condemn the heinous act of killing Deepu of Udhampur by terrorists in Anantnag. Terrorism is a menace that needs to be fought by us collectively. It is a curse against humanity!”
“Pained by the news of yet another targeted attack against a civilian in Anantnag area of South Kashmir. The murder of Deepu who worked with a traveling circus to earn an honest living is an abomination & I condemn this militant attack unreservedly. May Deepu’s soul rest in peace,” National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah tweeted.
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, “Deeply anguished by yet another attack on an innocent civilian in Anantnag. Deepu eked out his living by working at an amusement park. My heart goes out to his family in this hour of grief. This speaks volumes about GOI’s policy which have been a monumental failure in J&K.”
President Apni Party Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari tweeted,”Strongly condemn the cowardly act of killing an innocent civilian. My heartfelt condolences to his family. Swift actions must be taken to bring the perpetrators to justice. Let's stand Together against terror and violence.”
Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana tweeted, “Shocking highly condemnable the brutal barbaric killing at Anantnag of a civilian belonging to Majalta in Udhampur . Those responsible for this inhuman killing deserve no mercy . These Terrorists must be identified and given exemplary punishment .”