Political leaders condemn civilian’s killing in Anantnag

Chairman Democratic Azad Party , Ghulam Nabi Azad, tweeted, “Strongly condemn the heinous act of killing Deepu of Udhampur by terrorists in Anantnag. Terrorism is a menace that needs to be fought by us collectively. It is a curse against humanity!”

“Pained by the news of yet another targeted attack against a civilian in Anantnag area of South Kashmir. The murder of Deepu who worked with a traveling circus to earn an honest living is an abomination & I condemn this militant attack unreservedly. May Deepu’s soul rest in peace,” National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah tweeted.