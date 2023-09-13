Political leaders condemn killing of 2 army officers, police officer in Kokernag operation

Srinagar, Sep 13: Senior political leaders have expressed grief over the killing of two senior army officers and a police officer during an operation at Kokernag in Anantnag district today.
Dr Farooq Abdullah & Omar Abdullah
The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have expressed grief and anguish over the demise of Dy SP Humayun Bhat, Major Ashish Dhonack, and Colonel Manpreet Singh who laid down their lives in the line of duty in an encounter in Kokernag area of District Anantnag, a press release said..
While condemning the killings in unequivocal terms, the duo said that such attacks inflict unbearable pain and suffering “on our nation and undermine peace and stability in the area.” They offered heartfelt condolences with the bereaved families and prayed for peace to departed souls.
MEHBOOBA MUFTI
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti posted on X, “ My deepest condolences to the families of those who were killed in the line of duty at Anantnag today. There is no place for such abominable acts of violence.”
ALTAF BUKHARI
Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, paid heartfelt tributes to the courageous martyrs —Army Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish, and Deputy Superintendent of J&K Police Humayun Bhat — who made the ultimate sacrifice today while combating terrorists in south Kashmir’s Kokernag.
In his message, Bukhari expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow. He said, "The entire nation mourns the loss of these valiant heroes who laid down their lives while courageously facing terrorists in Garol village, Kokernag, Anantnag, today. My deepest condolences go out to the families of Army Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish, and Deputy Superintendent of J&K Police Humayun Bhat. May Allah grant them the strength to bear this irreparable loss, and may the departed souls rest in eternal peace. I urge our security agencies to swiftly bring these terrorists to justice."
SAJAD LONE
Peoples Conferemnce chairman Sajad Gani Lone posted on X,”My heart goes out for the families of three valiant officers who were martyred today. Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonack and DySP Humayan Bhat . A very sad day. May they rest in peace and may the perpetrators rot in hell.”
M Y TARIGAMI
CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami posted on X , “Extending my heartfelt condolences to the families of those officers who made ultimate sacrifices in the line of duty in Kokernag area of Anantnag.”
GHULAM AHMAD MIR
Congress Working Committee (CWC) Member Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Wednesday expressed pain and anguish over the martyrdom of Army Colonel, Major and Deputy SP of J&K police in Kokernag encounter, a press release said.
Mir condemned the incident in strongest words and demanded exemplary punishment to militant and their handlers.
HAKEEM YASEEN
Chairman Peoples Democratic Front ( PDF) and former Minister Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has expressed grief over the killing of an Army colonel , a major and a deputy superintendent of J&K Police in Kokernag- Anantnag gunfight .
In a statement has expressed his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families. Hakeem said the killing of human lives whether civilian or police or security personnel is a big loss to humanity . He said violence is no solution to any problem .