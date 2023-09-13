Political leaders condemn killing of 2 army officers, police officer in Kokernag operation

Dr Farooq Abdullah & Omar Abdullah

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have expressed grief and anguish over the demise of Dy SP Humayun Bhat, Major Ashish Dhonack, and Colonel Manpreet Singh who laid down their lives in the line of duty in an encounter in Kokernag area of District Anantnag, a press release said..

While condemning the killings in unequivocal terms, the duo said that such attacks inflict unbearable pain and suffering “on our nation and undermine peace and stability in the area.” They offered heartfelt condolences with the bereaved families and prayed for peace to departed souls.