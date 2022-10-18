Political leaders condemn killing of 2 labourers at Harmain-Shopian

Sajad Lone

J&K Peoples Conference President Sajad Gani Lone strongly condemned the killing of two non local labourers in Shopian.

While denouncing the attack Sajad Lone said, “Waking up to the horrific news of the dastardly killing of two people who happen to be non locals. I condemn the attack in strongest possible terms. Their journey to earn a dignified livelihood ends in blood bath at the hands of goons. These goons will rot in hell Inshallah.”

He also expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed souls.

“I express my heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and pray for strength to bear this inconsolable loss."