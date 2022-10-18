Political leaders condemn killing of 2 labourers at Harmain-Shopian

Srinagar, Oct 18: Several political leaders have strongly condemned the killing of two labourers from UP by terrorists at Harmain village in Shopian.
Dr Farooq Abdullah
Former Chief Minister and National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah said in a statement, “ I received the news with utmost grief and shock. There are no words strong enough to condemn the attack. I express my sympathies with the bereaved family and pray for peace to the departed souls.”
Omar Abdullah
While condemning the attack, Omar Abdullah said, “Another unacceptable and indefensible targeted attack against minorities in Kashmir. My heartfelt condolences to the families of Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar, may they find strength at this difficult time. Prayers for the souls of the deceased.”
Altaf Bukhari
Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said, “Deeply shocked over the killing of two labourers in Shopian. I condemn this heinous and despicable act of violence. The vicious circle of violence must stop now. The perpetrators of the attack must be held accountable and brought to justice.”
Mehbooba Mufti
Former Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti wrote on Twitter,”
“Distressing to know that two labourers were killed in an attack. At the risk of sounding repetitive, there is no sense of security & dignity for anyone living in J&K. These issues will be resolved only when GOI acknowledges that they exist.”
Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami
CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami said, “One more shocking criminal act. Two poor labourers who had come to earn their livelihood lost their lives to a despicable attack. Each one of us must raise our voice to condemn such barbaric acts of violence.”
Sajad Lone
J&K Peoples Conference President Sajad Gani Lone strongly condemned the killing of two non local labourers in Shopian.
While denouncing the attack Sajad Lone said, “Waking up to the horrific news of the dastardly killing of two people who happen to be non locals. I condemn the attack in strongest possible terms. Their journey to earn a dignified livelihood ends in blood bath at the hands of goons. These goons will rot in hell Inshallah.”
He also expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed souls.
“I express my heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and pray for strength to bear this inconsolable loss."
Vikar Rasool Wani
The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Vikar Rasool Wani has strongly condemned killing of two non-local labourers in Shopian District. He termed the incident as gruesome, mindless and ghastly act committed by the terrorists. The killing of two persons is shocking and very unfortunate, he said.
The killing in any form are highly condemnable and unacceptable, those who are involved in this attack must be identified and given exemplary punishment.
Wani expressed serious concern over the deteriorating security situation in valley and urged the BJP government to take effective measures to ensure safety of people rather than making false and tall claims on security and developmental fronts.
Prof Saifuddin Soz
Former Union Minister, Prof Saifuddin Soz, on Tuesday condemned the grenade attack at the Harmain area of Shopian district in which two non-local labourers from Uttar Pradesh were killed.
In a statement, Soz said, “I was shocked that just two days after a Kashmir Pandit Puran Krishan Bhat was killed outside his house at the Chowdhary Gund village in Shopian, terrorists have again carried out a brutal attack against innocent people. I fail to understand what the terrorists want to achieve by killing innocent people. This senseless violence must be put to an end, as early as possible.” Prof Soz expressed his sympathies with the families of the killed non-local labourers.
Arif Laigaroo
PDP leader Arif Laigaroo on Tuesday said there are no words to condemn the killing two labourers in Shopian. He said there must be an end to bloodshed.