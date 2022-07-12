Political leaders condemn killing of police officer

Srinagar: Various political leaders have strongly condemned the killing of a police officer Mushtaq Ahmad in a terrorist attack at Lal Bazar here on Tuesday. Two cops were also injured in the incident.
Omar Abdullah
“ Deeply saddened to hear about the militant attack on @JmuKmrPolice personnel deployed in Srinagar in which ASI Mushtaq Ahmed lost his life in the line of duty & two others were injured. My condolences to the family of ASI Mushtaq & prayers for the swift recovery of the injured,” tweeted former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.
Mehbooba Mufti
Former Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti tweeted,” Deeply saddened about the gruesome attack on police personnel in Lal Bazar. My condolences to ASI Mushtaq Ahmed’s family in this hour of grief & prayers for the two policemen critically injured.”
Altaf Bukhari
In a statement, Apni Party (AP) President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari has expressed his shock and grief over the attack. He said, “Such cowardly attacks are against humanity. Everybody must condemn such brutal attacks in the strongest possible terms. My heart goes out to the family of the killed cop.”
He added that, “I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Mushtaq Ahmad, and stand in solidarity with them in this hour of extreme pain and agony.”
He urged the security agencies to nab the terrorists so that they can be brought to face the justice system.
Sajad Lone
Peoples Conference President Sajad Gani Lone has tweeted, “ Yet again terror on the prowl. Distressing news of fatality of a brave police officer. My heartfelt sympathies with the family. And May the killers rot in hell.”
Hakeem Yaseen
In a statement Chairman People's Democratic Front (PDF ) Hakeem Yaseen has termed killing of ASI Mushtaq Ahmed by unidentified gunmen as a brutal act adding that killing of human beings was against religious teachings .
PDF Chairman has extended heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul. He has also prayed for early recovery of the two police personnel injured in the gruesome attack.