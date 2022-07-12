Political leaders condemn killing of police officer

Altaf Bukhari

In a statement, Apni Party (AP) President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari has expressed his shock and grief over the attack. He said, “Such cowardly attacks are against humanity. Everybody must condemn such brutal attacks in the strongest possible terms. My heart goes out to the family of the killed cop.”

He added that, “I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Mushtaq Ahmad, and stand in solidarity with them in this hour of extreme pain and agony.”

He urged the security agencies to nab the terrorists so that they can be brought to face the justice system.