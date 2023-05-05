Political leaders condemn killing of soldiers in anti-terrorist operation

Srinagar, May 5: Senior political leaders have strongly condemned the killing of five army soldiers during an anti-terrorist operation in Rajouri today.
Dr Farooq Abdullah
National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah has strongly condemned the killing of five army personnel in an encounter in Rajouri. In a statement he said, "Terrible news of a terror attack in Rajouri that claimed the lives of five army jawans in the line of duty. I unequivocally condemn this heinous attack and send my condolences to the loved ones of those killed today."
Omar Abdullah
Condemning the killings, Omar Abdullah said, "Tragic news from Rajouri where five army personnel have laid down their lives in the line of duty. Terror is a scourge that has blighted numerous lives over the decades in J&K and deserves unreserved condemnation. I send my sincere condolences to the families of those we lost today."
Ghulam Nabi Azad
Ghulam Nabi Azad, Democratic Progressive Azad Party Chairman and former Chief minister on Friday expressed his grief and anguish over the death of five soldiers in Rajouri attack and said that the sacrifice of valiant jawans will be remembered forever in the history of country. Azad said that the people across the country are living peacefully only because of these sacrifice by these sons of the soil.
“My deepest condolences to the families of those jawans who paid with their lives in the line of duty in Rajouri today. Over the past few decades terrorism in Jammu Kashmir consumed precious lives and we all need to stand against it and condemn it in strongest words,” he said. He said the scourge of terrorism deserves the highest level of condemnation by all people and the time has come when it needs to be rooted out once for all.
Mehbooba Mufti
Former Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, “Terrible news coming in. My deepest condolences to the families of those who died in the line of duty.”
Prof Saifuddin Soz
Former Union Minister and Veteran Congress leader Prof Saifuddin Soz on Friday strongly condemned the killing of five army personnel in an encounter in Rajouri. Prof Soz in his statement issued said, “Rajouri terror attack that claimed the lives of five army jawans in the line of duty is a terrible news and I unequivocally condemn this heinous attack. Terror is a scourge that has blighted numerous lives over the decades in Jammu and Kashmir and deserves strong condemnation, all around.” Prof Soz also expressed his deepest condolences to the families of those jawans, who paid with their lives in the line of their duty in Rajouri today.
Altaf Bukhari
Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari, President Apni Party, tweeted,“Deeply saddened by the tragic news from Rajouri. My thoughts are with the families of the brave soldiers who lost their lives in the ongoing encounter. Their sacrifice for the safety of our nation will never be forgotten.”
Sajad Lone
Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone said, “We strongly condemn the act of terror in Rajouri. These are senseless acts of violence perpetuated by lunatics. And they will inshallah rot in hell."
Vikar Rasool Wani
PCC Chief Vikar Rasool Wani said, “The martyrdom of our five brave soldiers in an encounter in the Kandi Kesari Hill, Rajouri is extremely heart-wrenching. I pay my humble tribute and express my deepest condolences to their bereaved families."