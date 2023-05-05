Political leaders condemn killing of soldiers in anti-terrorist operation

Ghulam Nabi Azad

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Democratic Progressive Azad Party Chairman and former Chief minister on Friday expressed his grief and anguish over the death of five soldiers in Rajouri attack and said that the sacrifice of valiant jawans will be remembered forever in the history of country. Azad said that the people across the country are living peacefully only because of these sacrifice by these sons of the soil.

“My deepest condolences to the families of those jawans who paid with their lives in the line of duty in Rajouri today. Over the past few decades terrorism in Jammu Kashmir consumed precious lives and we all need to stand against it and condemn it in strongest words,” he said. He said the scourge of terrorism deserves the highest level of condemnation by all people and the time has come when it needs to be rooted out once for all.