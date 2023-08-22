Political leaders condole demise of Imam-e-Ziyarat Makhdoom Sahab

Srinagar, Aug 21: Senior political leaders Dr Farooq Abdullah,Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari have condoled the demise of Imam-e-Ziyarat Makhdoom Sahab Haji Ali Muhammad Maqdoomi Raina
National Conference Party President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and party Vice President Omar Abdullah have expressed grief over his demise.
They prayed for peace to the departed soul and much needed strength to the bereaved to bear the loss.
Dr Farooq visited the grieving family near the Makhdoom Sahib Shrine in Srinagar to offer his condolences. He was accompanied by Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq. Joined by party functionaries, he offered Fatiha for the deceased on the occasion and prayed for peace to the departed soul in the highest echelons of the Jannat.
PDP is deeply saddened to learn about the sad demise of Imam e Ziyarat Makhdoom Sahib, Haji Ali Muhammad Makhdoomi., a press release said.
“An esteemed spiritual leader and religious scholar, Imam e Ziyarat Makhdoom Sahib’s departure has left a profound void in the hearts of countless individuals who were touched by his teachings and guidance,” it said.
Paying homage to the life and legacy of Haji Ali Muhammad Makhdoomi., PDP President Mehbooba Mufti expressed her heartfelt condolences and stated, “We are deeply saddened to hear about the sad demise of Imam e Ziyarat Makhdoom Sahib, Peezada Haji Ali Muhammad Makhdoomi. He was a pious soul and religious scholar whose guidance has left an indelible mark on countless lives. His teachings and spiritual wisdom have been a source of inspiration and solace for many.”
“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, and followers during this difficult time,” Mehbooba said.
Apni Party President, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, has extended his condolences over the passing away of Peezada Haji Ali Muhammad Makhdoomi, who held the esteemed position of Imam-e-Ziyarat at Makhdoom Sahib. He breathed his last on Monday afternoon at his residence in Srinagar.
In his condolence message, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari conveyed his deep sorrow at the departure of Peezada, and said, “I am profoundly saddened by the news of the demise of Peezada Haji Ali Muhammad Makhdoomi Sahib—an embodiment of piety, who dedicated his entire life to the fulfilment of religious obligations. For decades, he diligently served at the mosque of the revered Sufi Saint Makdoom Sahab. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. May Allah bestow upon him the highest place in Jannah. My sincerest condolences go out to his grieving family and the devotees of Hazrat Sultan-ul-Arifeen.”