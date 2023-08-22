Political leaders condole demise of Imam-e-Ziyarat Makhdoom Sahab

National Conference Party President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and party Vice President Omar Abdullah have expressed grief over his demise.

They prayed for peace to the departed soul and much needed strength to the bereaved to bear the loss.

Dr Farooq visited the grieving family near the Makhdoom Sahib Shrine in Srinagar to offer his condolences. He was accompanied by Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq. Joined by party functionaries, he offered Fatiha for the deceased on the occasion and prayed for peace to the departed soul in the highest echelons of the Jannat.