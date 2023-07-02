Political leaders condole demise of Sampat Prakash

Srinagar, July 2: Several political leaders today condoled the death of veteran trade union leader Sampat Prakash, who passed away yesterday.
National Conference President and MP from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have expressed profound grief over his demise.
In his condolence message, Dr Farooq said, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of Sampat Ji, the titan of the trade union movement in J&K. His sudden demise marks the end of an era. My sincere condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family. May the departed soul rest in peace."
In his condolence message Omar said, “I am deeply saddened to learn about the sudden demise of Sampat Prakash Ji. A fiery trade union leader, a staunch civil rights activist and a vintage defender of J&K’s unique identity, he will remain an inspiration for countless people, who seek a society devoid of exploitation. My condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family at this difficult time. May the departed soul rest in peace.”
Dr Farooq Abdullah made a telephonic call to Lenin Kumar Kandu, the son of the deceased and extended his profound sympathies and condolences to him in their hour of grief and loss.
Former Union Minister and Congress leader Prof Saifuddin Soz in a statement said, “I felt deeply shocked on the death of Sampat Prakash.”
Prof Soz also said that late Sampat Prakash was a strong voice for communal harmony and togetherness of all Kashmiris. He was a votary for peace and development!
“I felt safe to talk to him on all issues concerning people of Jammu and Kashmir. He was a strong member of Kashmir society and he was always forthcoming when issues concerning social and political development were discussed. He had a long history of service to society to his credit and he was a popular figure. His death has caused a vacuume,” Soz said.
“I would urge the Administration to see whether the bereaved family needed any material support. He led a simple life and he always remained busy in public service,” the Congress leader said.