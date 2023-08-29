Political leaders condole demise of  Syed Ahmad Farooqi

Srinagar, Aug 29: Senior political leaders Dr Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari have condoled the demise of former Imam Khateeb of Dargah Hazratbal, Syed Ahmad Farooqi.
In their condolence message, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have expressed profound grief over the demise of Moulana Syed Ahmad Farooqi .
They termed his demise a great loss for the society. The NC leaders said the deceased will be remembered for his insightful knowledge on matters of theology and spirituality. The duo prayed for peace to the departed soul in the highest echelons of Jannat & much required fortitude to the bereaved household at this difficult time.
The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) President, Mehbooba Mufti has expressed deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences on the passing of Syed Ahmad Farooqi Sahab, the former Imam Khateeb of Dargah Hazratbal, a press release said.
“I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Syed Ahmad Farooqi Sahib. His contributions as the former Imam O Khateeb of Dargah Hazratbal will be remembered for their profound impact on the lives of countless people,” she said in her condolence message.
She extended her condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.
Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari has expressed sorrow over the passing away of Maulana Sayeed Ahmad Farooqi, the former Imam-o-Khateeb of Dargah Hazratbal. Farooqi, who led prayers at Dargah Hazratbal for over two decades, passed away after a brief spell of illness at his Hazratbal residence on Monday late afternoon.
In his condolence message, Bukhari said, “I extend my heartfelt condolences to Maulana Sayeed Ahmad Farooqi Sahib’s family over his demise. He was a pious man who served in the esteemed position of Imam-o-Khateeb of Dargah Hazratbal for quite a long time. He lived in the hearts of people, as he always guided them on the path of religion and spiritual enlightenment. May Allah rest his noble soul at the highest place in Jannah and shower His choicest blessings on Maulana’s grave.” “May Allah give Maulana’s grieving family the patience to bear the pain of this irreparable loss,” he added.