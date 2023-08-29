Political leaders condole demise of  Syed Ahmad Farooqi

In their condolence message, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have expressed profound grief over the demise of Moulana Syed Ahmad Farooqi .

They termed his demise a great loss for the society. The NC leaders said the deceased will be remembered for his insightful knowledge on matters of theology and spirituality. The duo prayed for peace to the departed soul in the highest echelons of Jannat & much required fortitude to the bereaved household at this difficult time.