Political leaders extend greetings to people on Janmashtami

In a statement, Former Union Minister and Congress leader Prof Saifuddin Soz said that J&K presents a beautiful mosaic of cultures and festivals like Janamashtami reinvigorate the age old traditions of amity and brotherhood amongst people. “I greet people who are observing the festival, May the festival increase the prospects of peace and prosperity in J&K,” Soz said. He further added, "the people of J&K celebrate the festival with a true spirit of harmony, and peace every year."

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party President, Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of Janmashtami.