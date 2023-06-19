Political leaders felicitate 10th class qualifiers

Srinagar, June 19: National Conference President, Member of Parliament from Srinagar, Dr Farooq Abdullah, and Vice President, Omar Abdullah, on Monday extended warm felicitations to the students, who qualified the JKBOSE 10th class examination.
According to a statement issued here, Dr. Farooq said, “I hope and pray the successful students are pivoted to new opportunities. There is no substitute for hard work and perseverance. It goes without saying how much value an effective teaching adds to one's efforts. It is the time to acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of our teacher fraternity and parents in particular for their efforts as well."