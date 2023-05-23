Political leaders felicitate UPSC qualifiers from J&K

Srinagar, May 23: Several political leaders have felicitated the UPSC qualifiers from Jammu and Kashmir.
Dr Farooq Abdullah
National Conference President, Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah felicitated the candidates from J&K who have cracked the prestigious UPSC examinations, urging the successful candidates to work towards strengthening grass roots level development and progress.
While congratulating the successful candidates, the Party President said that it was elevating to see local youth cracking such prestigious exams despite challenges, lack of resources and dearth of necessary exposure. “I congratulate Waseem Ahmed Bhat from Anantnag, Prasanjit Kour from Poonch and other qualifiers from J&K and the rest of the country for their success. The hard work, determination and perseverance always pay. I am sure that they will strive towards creating a distinctive work culture wherever they are posted in whichever capacity. I am convinced that the successful candidates will render their duties with utmost professionalism and compassion. I wish them all the best in their future endeavours,” he said.
Ghulam Nabi Azad
Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday congratulated the candidates from Jammu and Kashmir who have performed exceptionally well in Civil Services Examination 2022 whose result was declared today.
In a congratulatory message, Azad expressed his happiness at the brilliant performance of the candidates from Jammu and Kashmir.
"It is by the dint of your hard work which has made you successful in this competitive examination at national level. You all are inspiration to all aspirants of Jammu and Kashmir," Azad said.
Omar Abdullah
Nation Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah while felicitating the successful candidates said that it was gratifying to see the hard work of the candidates from J&K bore fruit. “Civil servants are the extended arms of the government. They are responsible for managing resources, delivering services. People expect them to function fairly, impartially, and efficiently. I hope that the UPSC qualifiers including those from J&K will maintain high standards of professionalism, responsiveness, and impartiality while serving the people."
General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Treasurer Shammi Oberoi, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq have also felicitated the successful candidates from J&K.
Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari
Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari extended greetings to the J&K candidates, who qualified UPSC exams. He especially applauded Wasim Ahmad and Prasanjeet Kour for securing the seventh and eleventh ranks, respectively, in the prestigious exams.
In his felicitation message, Bukhari said, “I feel excited to know that several candidates from the J&K Union Territory have qualified for the prestigious UPSC exams, and among them, two youngsters, Wasim Ahmed Bhat from south Kashmir’s Anantnag and Prasanjeet Kour from Poonch, have secured the 7th and 11th ranks respectively. This is a moment of immense pride and honor for us to see our youth achieving remarkable success in every field that they have the opportunity to pursue.”
He further said, “I extend my heartfelt greetings to the parents of the successful candidates, and I wish the youngsters the best of luck in all their future endeavors. Their dedication and hard work have helped them to achieve this exceptional success.”
Prof Saifuddin Soz
