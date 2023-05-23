Political leaders felicitate UPSC qualifiers from J&K

Dr Farooq Abdullah

National Conference President, Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah felicitated the candidates from J&K who have cracked the prestigious UPSC examinations, urging the successful candidates to work towards strengthening grass roots level development and progress.

While congratulating the successful candidates, the Party President said that it was elevating to see local youth cracking such prestigious exams despite challenges, lack of resources and dearth of necessary exposure. “I congratulate Waseem Ahmed Bhat from Anantnag, Prasanjit Kour from Poonch and other qualifiers from J&K and the rest of the country for their success. The hard work, determination and perseverance always pay. I am sure that they will strive towards creating a distinctive work culture wherever they are posted in whichever capacity. I am convinced that the successful candidates will render their duties with utmost professionalism and compassion. I wish them all the best in their future endeavours,” he said.