Political leaders greet people on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

Srinagar, Sep 27 : Several political leaders have greeted people on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).
In his message, National Conference (NC) President Dr Farooq Abdullah described Islam as the religion of peace and Prophet Muhammad (SAW) an embodiment of love, equality and brotherhood. He said the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) are way towards the right path for all humans.
“Muslims as well as Non-Muslim scholars have accepted this fact that Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) is an exemplary personality in the entire universe which can be gauged from his holy life and behaviour towards people, which is a perfect example of his greatness,” Dr Farooq said.
Reminding the people of the Prophet's (SAW) teachings, he said the sincere service to public and generosity towards poor and needy has been listed on top by the Prophet of Islam (SAW). “The need for imbibing the virtues of peace, love, compassion and humility as taught to us by our Holy Prophet (SAW) is as great today as it was at any time before,” NC President said.
NC Vice President Omar Abdullah while appealing the people to follow teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said Almighty Allah had sent Prophet Muhammad (SAW) as Rehmatan-Lil-Aalmeen (merciful and compassionate for the entire cosmos and all the worlds).
“I pray to Allah to give us wisdom and guide us on the path to dedicate ourselves to the teachings of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him). I pray to Allah to rekindle our souls with the light lit by the Holy Prophet (Peace be upon him),” Omar said.
Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari extended warm greetings to the people, particularly the Muslim community, on the auspicious occasion of Eid-e Milad-un-Nabi (SAW). He appealed to people to pray for peace and harmony in Jammu and Kashmir on this revered occasion. Also, Apni Party President urged the administration to ensure adequate facilities for the people at the significant religious places, where devotees would gather in large numbers to join congregational prayers, a party press release said.
Bukhari said, “I extend my heartiest greetings to the people, especially Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir, on the revered occasion of Eid-e- Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), which marks the birth anniversary of our beloved prophet (PBUH). The revered day brings blessings to mankind as the Almighty Allah sent Prophet Muhammad (SAW) as a messenger of peace and harmony for everyone lining in this world. I request the people, especially the devotees and worshippers, to pray for the peace and tranquility of this land and the well-being of its people on this auspicious day.”
"May this Eid-e- Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) bring peace and harmony in our lives, and may the blessing of this sacred occasion fill our hearts with the mercy of Allah, guide us to the right path, and fill our hearts with the mercy of Allah,” he prayed.
Apni Party President urged the administration to ensure adequate facilities for devotees at all major places of worship in J&K. He said, “The concerned administrative departments must ensure people receive proper electricity and water supply in all areas of J&K on this revered occasion. Also, hassle-free transport should be provided to the devotees to visit the important religious places.”