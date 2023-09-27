Political leaders greet people on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

Bukhari said, “I extend my heartiest greetings to the people, especially Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir, on the revered occasion of Eid-e- Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), which marks the birth anniversary of our beloved prophet (PBUH). The revered day brings blessings to mankind as the Almighty Allah sent Prophet Muhammad (SAW) as a messenger of peace and harmony for everyone lining in this world. I request the people, especially the devotees and worshippers, to pray for the peace and tranquility of this land and the well-being of its people on this auspicious day.”

"May this Eid-e- Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) bring peace and harmony in our lives, and may the blessing of this sacred occasion fill our hearts with the mercy of Allah, guide us to the right path, and fill our hearts with the mercy of Allah,” he prayed.

Apni Party President urged the administration to ensure adequate facilities for devotees at all major places of worship in J&K. He said, “The concerned administrative departments must ensure people receive proper electricity and water supply in all areas of J&K on this revered occasion. Also, hassle-free transport should be provided to the devotees to visit the important religious places.”