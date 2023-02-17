Political leaders greet people on Maha Shivratri

Srinagar, Feb 17: Senior Political leaders have greeted the people especially the Kashmiri Pandits on Maha Shivratri
FAROOQ ABDULLAH
National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah has extended warm greetings and best wishes to people on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri being celebrated as Herath by Kashmiri Pandits.
In his greetings message, Dr Farooq said, “Herath greetings to Kashmiri Pandits everywhere. May all your prayers on this special day be answered. I hope and pray this festivity further strengthens the bonds of amity and brotherhood between people across Jammu and Kashmir.”
OMAR ABDULLAH
While greeting people, NC Vice President Omar Abdullah said, “Herath Mubarak to our Kashmiri Pandit brethren. May this occasion bring you joy, prosperity and peace. Herath is emblematic of Kashmir's syncretic culture and traditional brotherhood, it lays stress on the values of piety, devotion, mutual love and harmony, which are cornerstones of our great civilization.”
MEHBOOBA MUFTI
People's Democratic Party (PDP) President and former Chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has extended good wishes to people on eve of Maha Shivratri.
Mehbooba Mufti said the diversity is a beauty of Jammu and Kashmir . She added that Herath is the main festival of the Kashmiri Pandits and is celebrated with great religious fervour by the community.
Mehbooba Mufti said that PDP was committed to the honourable and dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley,and will continue the mission of (Ghar Wapsi ) of Kashmiri Pandits as they are part and parcel of Kashmir.
ALTAF BUKHARI
Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Friday extended his greeting to the people, especially the Hindu brethren, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.
In his message, Bukhari said, “Maha Shivratri is one of the important festivals being celebrated by Hindu Brethren. On this revered occasion, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the people and wish them a prosperous celebration. May this holy festival bring happiness and prosperity to the people and harmony among the communities”.