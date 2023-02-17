Political leaders greet people on Maha Shivratri

FAROOQ ABDULLAH

National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah has extended warm greetings and best wishes to people on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri being celebrated as Herath by Kashmiri Pandits.

In his greetings message, Dr Farooq said, “Herath greetings to Kashmiri Pandits everywhere. May all your prayers on this special day be answered. I hope and pray this festivity further strengthens the bonds of amity and brotherhood between people across Jammu and Kashmir.”