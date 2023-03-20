Political leaders greet people on Navroz-e-Alam

Srinagar, Mar 20: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have greeted people on the occasion of Navroz.
Praying for peace and prosperity in J&K , Dr Farooq and Omar Abdullah highlighted the J&K’s rich legacy and inheritance of brotherhood and amity.
In their greeting message on Navroz-e-Alam, they expressed hope that the day will herald peace, prosperity and progress in the region and the country while reminding the significance of March 21 as the World Arbour Day.
Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Monday extended warm greetings to people on Nauroz-e-Alam that marks the onset of spring in the Persian calendar.
In his message, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said, “Nauroz-e-Alam has a great significance even in the context of Kashmir’s traditions as the people here have been celebrating this auspicious occasion with fervour and enthusiasm. I extend my warm greetings to the people on this revered occasion. May this occasion bring peace, harmony, and prosperity to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”