Political leaders greet people on new year

National Conference President and MP from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have extended warm wishes to the people on the eve of Gregorian New Year, voicing hope that the resolve of fellow citizens of J&K to stand up against injustices, and communalism will be strengthened, a press note said.

In his New Year greetings, Dr Farooq said , “I extend warm wishes to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, hoping that we will stand up against communalism, inequality, injustice and oppression with fortitude and spirit of camaraderie.”