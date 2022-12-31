Political leaders greet people on new year

Srinagar, Dec 31: Senior political leaders Dr Farooq Abdullah, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Omar Abdullah, Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari and Prof Saifuddin Soz have greeted people on new year.
National Conference President and MP from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have extended warm wishes to the people on the eve of Gregorian New Year, voicing hope that the resolve of fellow citizens of J&K to stand up against injustices, and communalism will be strengthened, a press note said.
In his New Year greetings, Dr Farooq said , “I extend warm wishes to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, hoping that we will stand up against communalism, inequality, injustice and oppression with fortitude and spirit of camaraderie.”
Omar Abdullah in his New Year greeting said, “On this occasion, I convey my heartfelt greetings to the fellow citizens of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. May the spirit of unity guide our efforts.”
Democratic Azad Party (DAP) Chief Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday extended his good wishes to all the people of Jammu and Kashmir on a new year. Azad said that he is hoping to see the dawn of New Year emerging with a shine of peace, prosperity and happiness for mankind in general and Jammu and Kashmir in particular. “I wish all the people a very good year ahead, filled with joy, happiness and prosperity,” he said in a statement issued here. Azad said that he and his party will continue to work for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari extended his greetings on the onset of the New Year —2023. In his message, Bukhari said, “I extend my warm wishes to the J&K people on the onset of New Year, and I wish them all the best for the coming year.”
He added, “ I wish a prosperous year ahead for J&K people and I wish that the J&K people get rid of the miseries that they have been grappling with due to the conflict and turmoil and conflict situation for more than three decades.’
Meanwhile, Apni Party released the calendar for the New Year —2023.
Former Union Minister and Ex JKPCC Chief, Prof Saifuddin Soz on Saturday extended his greetings to the people of the country especially to J&K people on the onset of New Year 2023. Prof Soz in a statement wishes a prosperous new year to the J&K people.
Prof Soz said, “I extend my warm wishes to the J&K people on the onset of New Year, and I wish them all the best for the coming year.”
He added, “ I wish a prosperous year ahead for J&K people and I wish that the J&K people get rid of the miseries that they have been grappling with due to the conflict and turmoil and conflict situation for more than three decades.”
Some other parties have also extended their greetings on new year and hoped that new year leads to more peace, prosperity and development. In a separate statements they hoped that the problems of the people are solved and efforts made to put an end to their day today problems by providing them the benefits and facilities they require and need.