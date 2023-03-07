Political  leaders greet people on Shab-e-Baraat

Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday extended his warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Baraat.

In his message, Apni Party leader said that this holy night has great significance in the history of Islam and Muslims. He said, “This sacred night provides us with an opportunity to seek forgiveness and blessings from the Almighty Allah.”