Political  leaders greet people on Shab-e-Baraat

Srinagar, Mar 7 : Various political leaders have greeted people on Shab-e-Baraat.
Altaf Bukhari
Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday extended his warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Baraat.
In his message, Apni Party leader said that this holy night has great significance in the history of Islam and Muslims. He said, “This sacred night provides us with an opportunity to seek forgiveness and blessings from the Almighty Allah.”
He added, “On the eve of this holy occasion, I extend heartfelt greetings to J&K people, especially the Muslims. I request people to pray for the peace and tranquility of this land on this pious occasion.”
Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari urged the administration to ensure all the required facilities at important Mosques and shrines for the devotees. He said, “The Govt must ensure people get proper electricity and water supply in all areas and hassle-free transport should be provided to the devotees to visit the important religious places.”
G A Mir
Former J&K Pradesh Congress Committee President and AICC observer Ghulam Ahmad Mir Tuesday extended sincere greetings to people on the occasion Shab-e- Baraat and prayed for their well being of people.
Mir termed Shab- e- Baraat a very auspicious night in which people pray and seek forgiveness from the Almighty Allah. This night provides opportunities to self-introspect and adopt corrective measures to purify our souls . He said the night auspicious is bound to lead the people to the path of truthfulness and righteousness. May Almighty address all the problems and hardships of people irrespective of their colour or religion.
Dr Darakhshan Andrabi
Waqaf Board chairperson Dr Darakhshan Andrabi has greeted the people. In a message she said that the night holds great importance as it is the 'Night of Forgiveness'. “May Allah forgive our sins, our faults, our imperfect actions and lead us to righteousness. Let us all pray for the peace, prosperity of whole of humanity while praying for our own selves,”she said.
Arif Laigaroo
Peoples Democratic Party ex state secretary youth and constituency incharge Habba Kadal Arif Laigaroo has extended his greetings and wishes to people on the occasion of Shab e Baraat.