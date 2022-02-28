Political leaders greet people on Shab-e-Meraj, Herath

GK NEWS NETWORK
Srinagar, Feb 28: Political leaders Monday greeted people on the auspicious occasions of Shab-e-Meraj and Herath.
National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah greeted people saying, “I extend my warm greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Meraj. May the blessed night foster unity and consciousness among the Muslims. May Allah pardon our excesses and accept our prayers, and supplications. May the blessed night act as the harbinger of peace, prosperity, tranquility, and communal harmony in J&K.”
NC Vice President Omar Abdullah said that Shab-e-Meraj provides an opportunity to pray and seek forgiveness and blessings from Allah.
He prayed for the peace and prosperity of J&K and the country and its people.
Farooq and Omar also greeted people on the occasion of Mahashivratri, which is celebrated as Herath by Kashmiri Pandits.
Farooq expressed hope that the festival would be celebrated in the true spirit of J&K's composite culture and strengthen the bonds of amity and brotherhood between various communities.
Felicitating the people, Omar said that this day embeds in its rich cultural heritage and expressed hope that the traditions of brotherhood and amity demonstrated by the people on this day through centuries continue to inspire generations and help in building a harmonious society.
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti felicitated people on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Meraj and urged them to imbibe the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) for making the world a better place to live in.
Mehbooba also extended Herath greetings to Kashmiri Pandits.
“Herath Poshte to our Kashmiri Pandit brethren. May this occasion bring you joy, prosperity, and peace,” she tweeted.
Peoples Conference (PC) Chairman Sajad Gani Lone extended warm greetings to the people on Shab-e-Meraj.
Lone expressed hope that the blessed night would further strengthen the bonds of amity, harmony, and unity and be a harbinger of peace and prosperity in J&K.
Conveying his greetings to Kashmiri Pandits, Lone wished that the good old days of bonhomie between the Muslims and Kashmiri Pandits return to Kashmir.
“Herath Mubarak. Apart from the festivities a reminder of the good old days.The Herath Saal. The fish curry. The very very spicy food.The soggy rice.The yanga. And most importantly so much love. To the good old days of togetherness. May those days return,” Lone tweeted.
CPI (M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami also extended his wishes to the Kashmiri Pandits.
“Kashmir's recent history is full of tragedies and the displacement of Kashmiri Pandits is the tragic part of this history. Today, when this festival is celebrated, the day reminds us about communal harmony and brotherhood which is the landmark of Kashmiri's rich culture and ethos. The philosophy of Kashmiryat without the existence of Kashmiri Pandits will be incomplete and we should strive for their dignified return,” Tarigami said.
Senior NC leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Mustafa Kamal, Nasir Aslam Wani, Ratan Lal Gupta, Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi, Sameer Koul, and spokesman Imran Nabi Dar also greeted people on Shab-e-Meraj and Herath.