Political leaders greet people on Shab-e-Meraj, Herath

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah greeted people saying, “I extend my warm greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Meraj. May the blessed night foster unity and consciousness among the Muslims. May Allah pardon our excesses and accept our prayers, and supplications. May the blessed night act as the harbinger of peace, prosperity, tranquility, and communal harmony in J&K.”

NC Vice President Omar Abdullah said that Shab-e-Meraj provides an opportunity to pray and seek forgiveness and blessings from Allah.