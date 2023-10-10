Political leaders greet people on Urs

Srinagar, Oct 10: Several political leaders including DrFarooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Prof ProfSaifuddinSoz have greeted people on the Urs observance of HazratJanbazWali (RA) .
In his message National Conference PresidentDrFarooq Abdullah said, "Kashmir is a place that cannot be defined in words and that it has to be felt. Peace, mutual brotherhood, social cohesiveness are the intrinsic values that are ingrained in the soul of every Kashmiri. These virtues have been bequeathed to us by the great Sufis of our land. The new generation should carry forward this cherished legacy of ours.”
Omar Abdullah while greeting people said that the need of the hour is to emulate the teachings of such Sufis in our day to day lives. "The message of the Sufis is universal which transcends all boundaries. I hope people will observe the Urs with enthusiasm," he said.
Prof Soz has also greeted the people.