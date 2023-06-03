Political leaders grieved over Odisha rail accident

Ghulam Nabi Azad

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman and former Chief Minister, Ghulam Nabi Azad, while sharing his grief, extended deepest condolences to the families of the victims.

In a statement, Azad said, “Deeply saddened by the terrible train crash in Odisha's Balasore. My sincere condolences to all the victims and their families. Grateful to all rescuers and medical staff on site. Our thoughts are with the people of Odisha after this tragic event!”

Praying for speedy recovery of the injured, Azad said that in this hour of grief, his thoughts were with the bereaved families. Azad urged the authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected in this devastating accident.