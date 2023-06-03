Political leaders grieved over Odisha rail accident

Srinagar/ Jammu, June 3: Cutting across party affiliations, the leaders of various political parties of Jammu and Kashmir have expressed shock and grief over the tragic rail accident in Balasore of Odisha and the loss of lives in the mishap.
Dr Farooq Abdullah
National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah said, “I am pained by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish success to the ongoing relief & rescue operation. Quite recently, the Union railway minister announced that they have now got a device whereby such accidents will be averted. It should be investigated whether that gadget was working and if it was, why was it not functioning? It is a horrific disaster that has not occurred for a long time now.”
Omar Abdullah
In his condolence message National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah said, "The images and survivor accounts from the railway crash site in Odisha are horrific. The accident has left countless individuals scarred & families bereaved. Words are poor consolation at a time like this but I’d like to convey my sympathies to the families of the deceased & prayers for those injured. May the almighty give them strength.”
Ghulam Nabi Azad
Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman and former Chief Minister, Ghulam Nabi Azad, while sharing his grief, extended deepest condolences to the families of the victims.
In a statement, Azad said, “Deeply saddened by the terrible train crash in Odisha's Balasore. My sincere condolences to all the victims and their families. Grateful to all rescuers and medical staff on site. Our thoughts are with the people of Odisha after this tragic event!”
Praying for speedy recovery of the injured, Azad said that in this hour of grief, his thoughts were with the bereaved families. Azad urged the authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected in this devastating accident.
Vikar Rasool Wani
In a statement, the president JKPCC Vikar Rasool Wani and the entire rank and file of the party expressed deep shock over the triple train crash in Odisha. They conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed for peace to the departed souls.
BJP
J&K Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, in a meeting held under the chairmanship of general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul here, also expressed their condolences on the tragic train accident in Orissa, in which hundreds of precious human lives were lost.
Senior BJP leaders prayed to the Almighty for peace to the departed souls. They also expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed to God to give strength to them to bear the irreparable losses of their near and dear ones.
Apni Party
In a statement Apni Party has termed the fatal accident as a “national tragedy” and said the whole nation is mourning this deadly train accident. “The tragic news of the unfortunate accident in eastern state of Odisha has wreaked pain and grief across the country. Apni Party stands in solidarity with the hundreds of families who lost their dear ones in the devastating train collision. The entire party leadership extends heartfelt condolences to the affected people,” the statement reads.