Political leaders strongly condemn killing of civilian in Kulgam

Srinagar, Apr 14 : Political leaders have strongly condemned the killing of a civilian Satish Kumar by militants in Kulgam district.
Farooq, Omar’s condemnation
National Conference Party President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah, and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Thursday condemned the killing of Satish Kumar who was killed in a dastardly attack in Kakran Kulgam.
The party president and Vice President while condemning the attack in unequivocal terms said brutality has no place in any emancipated society. The duo termed the incident unfortunate and urged the police to investigate the case and nab the culprits behind the attack. The duo also expressed unison with the bereaved families and prayed for fortitude to them and peace for the deceased.
The vicious cycle of violence must stop : Apni Party
Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party unequivocally condemned the attack on a Kulgam resident Satish Kumar Singh in which he succumbed to his injuries.
In a tweet from party’s official handle, party spokesperson said that “Apni Party strongly condemns the heinous and cowardly attack on a local,Satish Kumar Singh,in which he succumbed to his injuries
“One more innocent life lost to senseless violence,this vicious cycle of violence must stop. We convey heartfelt condolences to the family of the victim”.
As per the party handout issued, the Party leadership unreservedly condemned this attack and termed this attack as an attempt to disturb the brotherhood.
“It is heart-wrenching to see that a Kashmiri is spilling the blood of a common Kashmiri, we sincerely hope that peace prevails”.
Congress express concern over deteriorating security situation
The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress (JKPCC) Thursday strongly condemned the cold blooded murder of Satish Kumar Singh.
JKPCC termed the killing as mindless and henious crime and demanded examplary punishment to culprits.
JKPCC President Ghulam Ahmad Mir and various other leaders of the Party have strongly condemned the killing of Satish Kumar Singh of Kakran Kulgam in South Kashmir and demanded justice to the family deceased.
The leaders urged the government to identify the killers for exemplary punishment and laid emphasizes over ensuring safety of people.
JKPCC President conveyed heartfelt condolences to bereaved family and shared the grief with them.
Mir also express serious concern over deteriorating security situation.
Hakeem Yaseen condemns killing
Chairman People's Democratic Front ( PDF) and former Minister ,Hakeem Yaseen has strongly condemned killing of a man namely Satish Kumar Singh in Kulgam by unidentified gunmen, a statement said.
He said the attack is one more attempt to create communal hatred among different communities and defame peace loving people of Kashmir .
Hakeem Yaseen said that the the assailants can not be well wishers of Kashmiri people adding that forces inimical to communal harmony and brotherhood were hell-bent to tarnish secular credentials of Kashmirs . He has cautioned the people against the machinations of communal and divisive forces who have launched a sinister campaign to distort secular image of the people of Kashmir . He exuded confidence that the divisive forces will not succeed in their sinister game plan. He said any attempt to tarnish the image of Kashmir's composite culture and ethos would be thwarted with full might together by all communities living in Kashmir including Hindus ,Sikhs , muslims and Christians .
PDF Chairman maintained that kashmiri people have since 1947 proved their allegiance to secular ideology when whole of the sub continent was burning in the flames of communal hatred and bloodshed . He said Kashmiri people were peace loving by conviction and can not be brow beaten by communal forces adding .
Hakeem Yaseen has urged the government to strengthen the security grid to ensure safety of common people . He said bullet , from one side or the other , has brought nothing except death and destruction.