Political leaders strongly condemn killing of civilian in Kulgam

The vicious cycle of violence must stop : Apni Party

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party unequivocally condemned the attack on a Kulgam resident Satish Kumar Singh in which he succumbed to his injuries.

In a tweet from party’s official handle, party spokesperson said that “Apni Party strongly condemns the heinous and cowardly attack on a local,Satish Kumar Singh,in which he succumbed to his injuries

“One more innocent life lost to senseless violence,this vicious cycle of violence must stop. We convey heartfelt condolences to the family of the victim”.

As per the party handout issued, the Party leadership unreservedly condemned this attack and termed this attack as an attempt to disturb the brotherhood.

“It is heart-wrenching to see that a Kashmiri is spilling the blood of a common Kashmiri, we sincerely hope that peace prevails”.