Political opponents aren't enemies: Omar responds to Twitter video featuring J&K BJP chief

His remarks were in response to a video posted on Twitter wherein a netizen hinted at some backdoor understanding between the National Conference (NC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In the video, Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina describes Abdullah as a "gem" among top political leaders in the Union territory.

"As I became a member of the assembly when Omar was also there, we saw that as an individual, as a person, Omar Abdullah is a gem among the top political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir... so we are friends as well," Raina said.