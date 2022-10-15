Political parties condemn killing of Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian

Apni Party

Apni Party (AP) President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari expressed shock and grief over the killing

Bukhari said, “I am shocked to hear about the brutal killing of Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian. Seeing such ruthless killings, we should hang our heads in shame. Everyone must raise his or her voice against such inhuman terror acts.”

He added, “I condemn the brutal killing of an innocent person in the strongest possible terms. My heart goes out to the family of the victim. I fail to understand what these terrorists want to achieve by gunning down innocent people?” Bukhari expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed to the Almighty to give them much-needed patience to bear the pain of this inconsolable and irreparable loss.

He also urged security agencies to nab the killers so that they could be brought to justice as soon as possible.