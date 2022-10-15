Political parties condemn killing of Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian

Srinagar, Oct 15: Various political parties have strongly condemned the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit, Puran Krishan Bhat, by terrorists in Shopian.
National Conference
Condemning the attack, National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah said, “I condemn the attack in unequivocal terms and express my heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved household. I pray for peace to the departed soul.”
Omar Abdullah said, “Another reprehensible attack. I unequivocally condemn this attack in which Pooran Krishan Bhat has lost his life. I send my heartfelt condolences to his family. May Pooran ji’s soul rest in peace.”
Apni Party
Apni Party (AP) President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari expressed shock and grief over the killing
Bukhari said, “I am shocked to hear about the brutal killing of Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian. Seeing such ruthless killings, we should hang our heads in shame. Everyone must raise his or her voice against such inhuman terror acts.”
He added, “I condemn the brutal killing of an innocent person in the strongest possible terms. My heart goes out to the family of the victim. I fail to understand what these terrorists want to achieve by gunning down innocent people?” Bukhari expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed to the Almighty to give them much-needed patience to bear the pain of this inconsolable and irreparable loss.
He also urged security agencies to nab the killers so that they could be brought to justice as soon as possible.
BJP
J&K BJP President Ravinder Rina has said that the killers of innocent Kashmiri Pandits in Shopian will not be tolerated and the terrorists involved in the killing will not be tolerated.
Condemning the killing of Pooran Krishan Bhat son of Poran Krishan Bhat of Choudry Gund, Shopian, Raina said that the Pakistan backed terrorists in Kashmir have targeted and killed an innocent Kashmiri Pandit.“The operation all out is still continuing in Kashmir and in last one month, large number of terrorists has been killed by the police and army,” he said. He said that “it is due to frustration and desperation that the terrorists are targeting the innocents.”
“However, whosoever is involved in the killing will not be spared. Army and police have cordoned the surrounding area,” he added.
Congress
JKPCC President Vikar Rasool Wani has strongly condemned the killing of Puran Krishan Bhat (minority community member) in Shopian District. He termed it as most unfortunate, mindless and shameful act on the partyof killers. Wani lashed out at both Centre and State Government for failing to protect the precious lives of minority community members and others living in Valley while questioning the tall claims made by BJP Government from time to time with regard to peace and stability in J&K. The reality is that Govt has failed to maintain peaceful security scenario in Kashmir after abrogation of article 370 and downgrading of J&K into two UTs, Vikar Rasool Wani rued.
JKPCC President also laid emphasises over ensuring security minority community.
Chairman Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) and former Minister Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has strongly condemned killing of a Kashmiri Pandit Pooran Krishan Bhat in Chudhry Gund. In a statement Hakeem Yaseen said that killing of unarmed human beings was against the tenants of all religions especially in Islam . He said that violence has no room in a civilised society .
Hakeem Yaseen has urged the government to identify the criminals involved in the heinous crime and give them exemplary punishment. He said killers of unarmed human beings can never be well wishers of Kashmiris, who are peace loving people both by nature and conviction .
PDF Chairman has expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family of Krishan Kumar.
Prof Saifuddin Soz
Prof Saifuddin Soz expressed his deepest sadness on the killing of a member of Kashmir Pandit community. ”It is heart-rending and devastating It is a heinous crime against humanity. Puran Bhat could not be responsible for any wrong doing,”he said.
Soz added that there is a deep feeling of sadness in J&K people who want the J&K Administration to take serious notice of such heinous crimes and ensure no death is caused by militants. Such killings must be stopped forthwith. “My deepest condolences to the devastated family,”he said.
Aam Aadmi Party
Strongly condemning the fresh civilian killing in Shopian district of Kashmir valley in which a man from Kashmiri Pandit community has been shot dead in broad day light, Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday said that bloodbath is going on unabated in Kashmir valley and BJP Government as well as LG administration is busy is spreading claims of normalcy through numerical figures and is treating loss of precious human lives as a number game.
Over the fresh incident of civilian killing, Aam Aadmi Party held a presser in Kashmir during which, party's state spokesperson Dr Nawab Nasir said that things are not well in any context in people are not even safe in their lawns and orchards where gunmen appear from nowhere, fire volley of bullets, take innocent human lives and then escape from the scene.
"This loss of life in Kashmir is heart wrenching and painful and it shows that there is no normalcy and a man is not even safe in his home." Dr. Nawab said while condemning the killing of PK Bhat in Shopian today.
RLJP
Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party National Spokesperson Sanjay Saraf strongly condemned the barbic killing of Puran Krishan Bhat of Village Chowdergund Shopian today and this gruesome killing has sent shocking wave to Kashmir Pandits. He demanded that the legal heir of late Puran Krishan Bhat should be provided a government job.