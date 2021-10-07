LG, political parties condemn killing of school teachers in Srinagar

"At about 11.15 am, terrorists shot dead two school teachers at Sangam Eidgah in Srinagar district," a police official said. He said one of the two slain persons is a woman.



The deceased have been identified as Supinder Kour, a resident of Alochi Bagh area of the city here, and Deepak Chand, a resident of Jammu. They were working as teachers at Government Boys School, Sangam.



The latest killing has taken the number of civilians shot dead in the valley to seven, including six in the city, over the past five days.

“I strongly condemn the barbaric killing of two of our teachers, Supinder Kour and Deepak Chand by terrorists. A befitting reply will be given to the perpetrators of the heinous terror attacks on innocent people. The terrorists & their patrons will not succeed in disturbing peace, progress & prosperity of J&K UT. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family, friends and colleagues,” LG said on Twitter.

Shocking news coming in again from Srinagar. Another set of targeted killings, this time of two teachers in a Govt school in Idgah area of the city. Words of condemnation are not enough for this inhuman act of terror but I pray for the souls of the deceased to rest in peace, National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah said on Twitter.



Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti said the Centre's claims of building a 'Naya Kashmir' has actually turned it into a hellhole.



Disturbing to see the deteriorating situation in Kashmir where a minuscule minority is the latest target. GOI's claims of building a Naya Kashmir has actually turned it into a hellhole. It's sole interest is to use Kashmir as a milch cow for its electoral interests, she wrote on Twitter.