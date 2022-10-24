Political parties demand relief for fire affected people in Chadoora

Srinagar, Oct 24 : Several political parties have demanded relief for the fire affected people in Chadoora.
National Conference
National Conference on Monday expressed anguish over a massive incident of fire at main market Chadoora in which scores of commercial structures were gutted. In a statement senior leader Abdul Rahim Rather and Central Zone president Ali Mohammad Dar implored upon the LG administration to reach out to the affected with necessary relief and compensation.
“Merchandise worth crores of rupees has been consumed by the blaze resulting in huge losses to the people. It is expected that the revenue teams would be rushed to the spot to assess the losses incurred by the victims, so that the value of compensation is fixed and distributed among them immediately as well. I express my unison with the affected and pray for their revival,” they said. They also asked the government to reach out to the affected with adequate compensation and rehabilitation packages.
Apni Party
Apni Party Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi expressed sorrow over the fire mishap that reduced several shops to the ashes in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Sunday evening.
Andrabi visited the sufferers and took stock of the situation on the spot. He assured the fire victims that Apni Party will do everything to ensure the victims of this unfortunate incident get immediate rehabilitation. In his statement, Farooq Andrabi expressed his deep sense of grief over the losses in this incident.
He said, “I am deeply saddened to see how a large number of shops have been burnt to ashes causing huge losses to their owners. This is a tragic incident. I extend my sympathies to those who have met with losses in this fire incident.” Farooq Andrabi appealed to the LG administration and district administration Budgam to ensure the victims get immediate relief followed by compensation so that they can rebuild their businesses before the winter comes. He said, “Since harsh winter is approaching, the administration must ensure speedy rehabilitation of the sufferers. They should be given immediate relief and then full compensation to rebuild their businesses.
Peoples Conference
J&K Peoples Conference (PC) senior leader Hilal Ahmed Rather on Monday visited Chadoora market to express sympathies with those affected in massive fire incident yesterday.
According to a press note, he interacted with numerous shop, restaurant and other commercial establishment owners to asses the damage caused by the inferno and exhorted the Lieutenant Governor and district administration to give adequate compensation to the affected.