Political parties demand relief for fire affected people in Chadoora

Apni Party

Apni Party Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi expressed sorrow over the fire mishap that reduced several shops to the ashes in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Sunday evening.

Andrabi visited the sufferers and took stock of the situation on the spot. He assured the fire victims that Apni Party will do everything to ensure the victims of this unfortunate incident get immediate rehabilitation. In his statement, Farooq Andrabi expressed his deep sense of grief over the losses in this incident.

He said, “I am deeply saddened to see how a large number of shops have been burnt to ashes causing huge losses to their owners. This is a tragic incident. I extend my sympathies to those who have met with losses in this fire incident.” Farooq Andrabi appealed to the LG administration and district administration Budgam to ensure the victims get immediate relief followed by compensation so that they can rebuild their businesses before the winter comes. He said, “Since harsh winter is approaching, the administration must ensure speedy rehabilitation of the sufferers. They should be given immediate relief and then full compensation to rebuild their businesses.