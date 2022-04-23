Political parties express anguish over power crisis

People’s Democratic Front

Chairman Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic Front (J&KPDF) and former Minister Hakeem Mohammed Yaseen has urged the administration to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the last 10 days (Ashra) of holy month of Ramdhan.

In a statement issued to the media, Hakeem said the administration failed to stick with its own power curtailment schedule during holy Ramdhan and resorted to untimely power cuts across the Valley due to which people faced inconvenience.