Political parties hail govt decision to increase ration scale

Apni Party expressed its gratitude to Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha for announcing the provision of an additional 10 kg of ration at subsidised rates to over 57 lakh priority households in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, the party attributed this achievement to its persistent advocacy and a series of district-level protests. Apni Party commended the decision as a significant step towards alleviating food insecurity and ensuring the well-being of vulnerable sections of society.