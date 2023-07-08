Political parties hail govt decision to increase ration scale

Srinagar, July 8: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad Saturday hailed the announcement of government to enhance the monthly ration quota for consumers.
"Big thanks to the Home Minister Amit Shah, LG Manoj Sinha for heeding our protests and announcing 10 kg additional ration for 57 lakh households in J&K. Our united efforts have paid off, bringing relief to countless families across several districts. Together, we can make a positive impact," Azad said in a statement .
Apni Party expressed its gratitude to Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha for announcing the provision of an additional 10 kg of ration at subsidised rates to over 57 lakh priority households in Jammu and Kashmir.
In a statement, the party attributed this achievement to its persistent advocacy and a series of district-level protests. Apni Party commended the decision as a significant step towards alleviating food insecurity and ensuring the well-being of vulnerable sections of society.
"The provision of extra rations will undoubtedly alleviate the burden on struggling households and contribute to their overall welfare," the party said.