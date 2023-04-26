Political, social leaders condole Badal’s death

Srinagar, Apr 26: Various political and social leaders have condoled the death of former Punjab Chief Minister Prakash Singh Badal.
Ghulam Nabi Azad
Former Chief Minister and Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad condoled the demise of former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and hailed his immense contributions to the State as well as the country.
Azad described Badal as a great human being who spent his life for upliftment of the downtrodden and for the welfare of common people.
“Badal will always be remembered for his exceptional leadership, vision, and unwavering dedication to the welfare of the people. He was also a great political figure who contributed a lot to the nation,” Azad said.
Dr Farooq Abdullah
National Conference President and Member of the Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah has expressed profound grief over the demise of Patron of Shiromani Akali Dal and former chief minister of Punjab Sardar Parkash Singh Badal.
In his condolence message, Dr Farooq said, “I am saddened by the news of the demise of former chief minister of Punjab and senior leader Sardar Parkash Singh Badal sahib. In his passing away, the nation has lost an icon, who was admired by millions not just in Punjab but across the country. His pioneering contributions towards the welfare of farmers and other weaker sections of society will be remembered for the years to come. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and supporters.”
Vikar Rasool Wani
In a condolence message, JKPCC President Vikar Rasool Wani and other senior Leaders have expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Prakash Singh Badal and conveyed heartiest condolences to the Badal family.
They recalled the services of Badal in the political and social system of the country especially Punjab for a very long time. His death has left a void in the society difficult to be filled up. They prayed for peace to the departed soul.
Jagmohan Singh Raina
All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of prominent Sikh leader and former chief minister of Punjab Prakash Singh Singh Badal. The committee has said that Badal's demise is a setback since he was always concerned about the community.
In a statement APSCC Chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina has said that Prakash Singh Badal was always concerned about the Sikhs living out of Punjab and always remained in “touch with us” during 30 years turmoil in Jammu and Kashmir.