Political, social leaders condole Badal’s death

Ghulam Nabi Azad

Former Chief Minister and Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad condoled the demise of former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and hailed his immense contributions to the State as well as the country.

Azad described Badal as a great human being who spent his life for upliftment of the downtrodden and for the welfare of common people.

“Badal will always be remembered for his exceptional leadership, vision, and unwavering dedication to the welfare of the people. He was also a great political figure who contributed a lot to the nation,” Azad said.