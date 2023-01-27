Political workers, activists from Bandipora join Apni Party

Srinagar, Jan 27: A large group of political workers and activists from the Sumbal and Shahgund areas of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district joined the Apni Party on Friday, a press note said.
Party Vice President Usman Majid welcomed the new entrants into the party fold during an event organised at the party headquarters in Srinagar.
Besides Usman Majid, the prominent party leaders who were present on the occasion included Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi, and the party’s Joint Secretary for Kashmir Province Noor Mohammad Bhat.
The new entrants included Abdul Hameed Dar, Independent DDC Candidate Waseem Ahmad Dar, former NC Halqa President Mohammad Yousuf Rather, Mohammad Afzal Wani, Ghulam Mohammad Dar, Ghulam Wasi Dar, Mohammad Ashraf Ahangar, Habibullah Dar, and others.
Usman Majid greeted the new entrants into the party fold and assured them that the entire party leadership will be behind them when they are out there to serve the people in their respective areas.