Politicians decry move to re-advertise posts of Rehbar-e-Janglat, Khel, Zirat

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti demanded a rollback of the what she termed as “absurd order”, saying “re-advertising the posts was a malicious move initiated to facilitate non-residents' entry on these posts.”
“Terminating services of Rehbar e Khel, Janglat, Zirat, NYCs and referring these posts to SSRB afresh is a “malicious move to destroy careers of these youngsters by ensuring non-residents are given jobs at the cost of locals. LG should immediately rollback this absurd order, Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.
Rescind order immediately: Syed Altaf Bukhari
Srinagar: J&K Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Sunday observed that such arbitrary orders like re-advertising Rehbar-e-Janglat, Khel, Zirat posts question the legitimacy and mandate of the successive elected governments in Jammu and Kashmir.
“Such a decision would have serious ramification if not rescinded immediately in the larger public interest. “Popular governments in any democracy work on the public mandate and hence they are answerable to the people for the commitments made with them. “These schemes framed in view of the rising unemployment of technically qualified youth were launched by the successive governments of which the BJP has been once a coalition partner in J&K,” Bukhari observed.
“The latest decision taken by the LG led administration on the referral and re-advertisement of the posts earmarked for these schemes is a complete breach of the commitments made by the erstwhile elected governments in J&K,” he said. He urged the Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha to intervene into the matter and have a sympathetic consideration on this humanitarian issue which is directly and indirectly linked with the livelihood of thousands of people in Jammu and Kashmir.
Decision will render thousands of youth jobless: Tarigami
Srinagar: Expressing serious concern over the decision to re-advertise Rehbar-e-Janglat, Khel, Zirat posts, CPI(M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami has said that after the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked; the government is yet to create job opportunities.
“Instead it has announced to re-advertise Rehbar-e-Janglat, Khel, Zirat posts afresh who have been serving the government for years together. These schemes were framed in view of the rising unemployment for technically qualified youth launched by the successive governments. These youth had been appointed on merit basis through proper recruitment procedure. Most of them have now crossed the age limit and are not in a position to compete at this stage with the fresh pass outs in their respective fields,” he said.
“The government’s decision is unfortunate as instead of providing employment, it is even snatching the limited opportunities. “The government’s decision will render thousands of youth jobless. The decision should be revoked,” he added.
Decision will devastate future of educated youth: Hakeem Yaseen
Srinagar: Chairman People's Democratic Front (PDF ) and former Minister Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen said that the decision would mentally , psychologically and financially devastate future of educated youth already working against these vacancies. “I urge government to rescind the order immediately before affected youth are compelled to come on roads,” he said.
“The decision would jeopardise future of educated youth working against these vacancies who are highly qualified and creamy layer of the society. The decision is quite arbitrary in nature and was bound to usurp livelihood rights of the affected youth,” he said.
Yaseen maintained that educated youth working against these vacancies were appointed after normal administrative approvals .He said the scheme for engagement of qualified educated youth as Rehbar-e-Janglat ,Rehbar-e- Zirat and Rehbar-e-Khel against the clear vacancies in the respective departments was approved by the Cabinets of the previous civilian governments.
"Now hundreds of such youth working under these schemes may have crossed the age limit and are not able to apply afresh,”Yaseen observed while urging the LG Manoj Sinha to roll back the decision to re- advertise these vacancies.
Unjustified move: PC
Srinagar: J&K Peoples Conference also denounced administration's decision to re-advertise Rehbar-e-Janglat, Rehbar-e-Zirat, and Rehbar-e-Khel posts and.
"We are totally against this decision. Governments are about consistency and continuity. The soul and essence of governments in any democratic setup is a continuous chain of decisions which are carried on by new governments in the interest of the people. If every government is to challenge and undo the actions and decisions of the previous governments then it would certainly be a recipe for disaster", party spokesperson Adnan Ashraf Mir said in a statement.
The party said that it is not appropriate for governments to undo policy decisions taken by successive elected governments for the betterment of the people.
Undemocratic move: NC
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference denounced LG administration’s decision of disengaging Rehbar-e-Khel, Zirat, and Janglaat employees, saying “the undemocratic action will further deepen the employment crisis in J&K.”
Reacting to the government's order of disengaging Rehbar e Khel, Ziraat and Janglaat employees, JKNC State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said that the “decisions are indeed a grave injustice with thousands of professionally trained youth, who worked on meagre salary just relying on the hope of regularisation after stipulated time frame of five to seven years.”
He said the scheme was framed by the elected governments keeping in view the alarming rates of unemployment rates in J&K. “Undoing of the decisions taken up by democratically elected governments by a bureaucrat setup is unfair and unjust,” he said.