Politicians decry move to re-advertise posts of Rehbar-e-Janglat, Khel, Zirat

Rescind order immediately: Syed Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: J&K Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Sunday observed that such arbitrary orders like re-advertising Rehbar-e-Janglat, Khel, Zirat posts question the legitimacy and mandate of the successive elected governments in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Such a decision would have serious ramification if not rescinded immediately in the larger public interest. “Popular governments in any democracy work on the public mandate and hence they are answerable to the people for the commitments made with them. “These schemes framed in view of the rising unemployment of technically qualified youth were launched by the successive governments of which the BJP has been once a coalition partner in J&K,” Bukhari observed.

“The latest decision taken by the LG led administration on the referral and re-advertisement of the posts earmarked for these schemes is a complete breach of the commitments made by the erstwhile elected governments in J&K,” he said. He urged the Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha to intervene into the matter and have a sympathetic consideration on this humanitarian issue which is directly and indirectly linked with the livelihood of thousands of people in Jammu and Kashmir.